Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price (down from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.01 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

AUMN opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.