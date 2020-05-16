Gray Television’s (GTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

GTN stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 133,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

