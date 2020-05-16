GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%.

OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $204.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

