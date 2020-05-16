GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.77, but opened at $58.14. GrubHub shares last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 588,766 shares.

Specifically, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $977,196. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after buying an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

