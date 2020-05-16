Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after buying an additional 2,099,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,606,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,258,000 after buying an additional 915,535 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,538,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after buying an additional 660,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

