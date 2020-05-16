HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised HANG SENG BK LT/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.68. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

