Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HNR1. UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.59 ($158.83).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €132.80 ($154.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €159.32. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

