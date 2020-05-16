Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.89 ($92.90).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €76.86 ($89.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €76.75 and a 200 day moving average of €86.89. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

