Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.89 ($92.90).

HEN3 opened at €76.86 ($89.37) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.89.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

