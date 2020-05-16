Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.89 ($92.90).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €76.86 ($89.37) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.89.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.