Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut Hertz Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Consumer Edge cut Hertz Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Hertz Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

HTZ opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.70. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,775 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hertz Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,177,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hertz Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 518,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hertz Global by 82.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,678,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

