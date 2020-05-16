Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,472 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after acquiring an additional 248,195 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,405,000 after purchasing an additional 150,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.28. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

