Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232.50 ($3.06).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 133 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.57. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.98 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

In related news, insider Mathew Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,772.17). Also, insider Laurence Keen bought 10,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,255.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,000.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

