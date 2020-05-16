HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. Longbow Research dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,754,838,000 after buying an additional 1,181,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $392,609,000 after purchasing an additional 974,006 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in HP by 100.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $327,286,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,643,000 after purchasing an additional 751,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

