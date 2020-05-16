Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 27,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $7.51 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after buying an additional 8,020,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338,247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

