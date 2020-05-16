IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $5,956,000.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.80, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,357,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $294.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $300.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after buying an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

