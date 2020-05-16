Imperial Capital Weighs in on AlarmCom Hldg Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for AlarmCom in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the software maker will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

ALRM stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,398 shares of company stock worth $6,878,350 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in AlarmCom by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AlarmCom by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

