Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Earns Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INFN. Piper Sandler raised Infinera from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $8.33 price objective (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Infinera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of INFN opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $749.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,674,910 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $6,785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $6,272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Infinera by 7,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 758,984 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 750,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

