Innate Pharma’s (IPHYF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Innate Pharma stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

