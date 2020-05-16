Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 649 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,941.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 500 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $24,505.00.

Shares of ALRM opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 72,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth $29,994,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AlarmCom by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

