Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Sells $666,647.84 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 75,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $666,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANGI opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.61 and a beta of 1.87.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Aegis dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after buying an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,239 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 782,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,555,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 379,832 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

