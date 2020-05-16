Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CFO Sells $11,747,218.56 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BR opened at $115.55 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

