Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,865,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

