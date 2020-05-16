Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells $2,835,498.38 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $163.00 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 799.1% during the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

