Insider Selling: Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Insider Sells $8,166,738.60 in Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CHTR opened at $503.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.97. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

