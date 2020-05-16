Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $2,408,219.84 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,408,219.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -145.62 and a beta of 1.40. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

