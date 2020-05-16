Insider Selling: Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Sells $1,510,000.00 in Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 2.26. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

