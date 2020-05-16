Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Sells 41,514 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $5,058,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 217,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DOCU stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.