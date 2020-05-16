Insider Selling: Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.40. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.07.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.