Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) President Sells $908,548.44 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KFRC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $678.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Kforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kforce by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kforce by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,775,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

