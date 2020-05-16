Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells 33,334 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRTX shares. ValuEngine raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,777 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,172,000 after acquiring an additional 470,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after acquiring an additional 391,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,258,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after acquiring an additional 331,376 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

