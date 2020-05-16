Insider Selling: Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Insider Sells 8,950 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $90.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Novanta Inc has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2,628.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,787 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,741,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

