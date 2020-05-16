Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 8,751 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,751 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE EXC opened at $35.29 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.