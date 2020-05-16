Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

