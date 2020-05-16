Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

HUM stock opened at $385.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

