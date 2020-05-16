Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

