Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

NYSE ROP opened at $361.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.19. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.