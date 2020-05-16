Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

