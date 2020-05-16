Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,218,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

NYSE CPT opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.