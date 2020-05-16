Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 68.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in Altria Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $53.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

