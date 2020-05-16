Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $67.78 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.