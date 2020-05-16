Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $145,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $120.94 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.68.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

