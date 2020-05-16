Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRZ opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.