Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,596 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

