International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of International Personal Finance to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of IPF stock opened at GBX 40.10 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.20 ($2.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Deborah Davis purchased 5,771 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,443.67 ($5,845.40). Also, insider Richard Holmes purchased 200,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($128,913.44).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

