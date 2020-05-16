Intrust Bank NA Acquires New Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

