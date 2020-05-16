Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 106,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

