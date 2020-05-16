Intrust Bank NA Boosts Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE NTR opened at $31.69 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

