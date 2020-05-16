Intrust Bank NA Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Shares of PPG opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.