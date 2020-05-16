Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

